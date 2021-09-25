Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 110,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TALS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

