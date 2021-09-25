TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

