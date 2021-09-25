Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $44.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.04. 54,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,481. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $769.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

