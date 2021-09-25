TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$77.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at C$62.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.85. The stock has a market cap of C$61.56 billion and a PE ratio of 30.69. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.344974 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,731.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.