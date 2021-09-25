TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $125.61

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $125.61 and traded as low as $109.58. TDK shares last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 5,278 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Shares of TDK are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 28th.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). TDK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Research analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

