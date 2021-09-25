Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.23.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.