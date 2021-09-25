Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TECK.B. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.06.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B opened at C$31.34 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$15.81 and a twelve month high of C$34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.97. The stock has a market cap of C$16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 103.09.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.