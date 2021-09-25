Telefónica’s (TEF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

TEF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 258,420 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 16.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

