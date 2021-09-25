Telefónica’s (TEF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
TEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.
TEF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 258,420 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 16.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
