Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Sells $1,488,956.56 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $1,488,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TLS stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth about $851,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Telos by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 234,762 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 439,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

