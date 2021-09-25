Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,405,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731,045 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up 3.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $99,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TME. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TME shares. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Shares of TME traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,095,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,923,602. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

