Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,405,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731,045 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $99,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,679,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247,098 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. 18,095,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,923,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

