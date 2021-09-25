Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Tenneco worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Tenneco stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

