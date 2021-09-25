Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.
NYSE:TDC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 761,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,118. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
