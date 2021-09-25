Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.

NYSE:TDC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 761,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,118. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

