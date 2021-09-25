Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.