TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 189,490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,496 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

