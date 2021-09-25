The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.64% of The Boston Beer worth $1,334,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $514.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $631.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $936.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $508.50 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

