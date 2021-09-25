The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $11.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $514.59. The company had a trading volume of 182,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,375. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $508.50 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $936.95.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $834.31.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total value of $2,574,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

