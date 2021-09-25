The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,410 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $40,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,260 shares of company stock worth $38,376,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. 6,437,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.