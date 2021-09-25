The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. 2,608,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,456. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.