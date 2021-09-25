The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $60.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.86.

CAKE opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

