The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.67 million.The Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.200-$13.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.08.

COO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,991. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

