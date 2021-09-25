The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

GS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,551. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.