The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAA. Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $189.28 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

