The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $6,247,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE HHC opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.52.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

