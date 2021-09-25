The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.92.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, dropped their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st.
In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.
About The Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
