The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, dropped their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

