The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $760.20

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 760.20 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 756.60 ($9.89), with a volume of 249511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751.20 ($9.81).

SGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 716 ($9.35).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 726.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 675.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 35.83.

In other news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

