The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to post ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.74). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,516.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Shares of SMG traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.85. The stock had a trading volume of 267,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,616. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.28. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

