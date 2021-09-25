TheStreet Upgrades Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) to C

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 16.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

