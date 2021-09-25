Thomas White International Ltd. Grows Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 52.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 401,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 176,637 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5,578.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

