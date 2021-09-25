Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

TSE:TRI opened at C$145.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$99.11 and a one year high of C$152.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$142.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.4016343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total value of C$3,078,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,420,851.43.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

