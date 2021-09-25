Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.04 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. 156,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,075. The company has a market cap of $469.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $80,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,774.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.