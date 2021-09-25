TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of TOD’S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 price target on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

