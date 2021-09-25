Tokes Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $1,038.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokes Coin Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

