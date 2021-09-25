Toronto Dominion Bank Has $105,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,087 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 231,229 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,803 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $58.11 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

