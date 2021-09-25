Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 164 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,076,000 after buying an additional 175,126 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after buying an additional 167,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after buying an additional 78,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

