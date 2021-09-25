Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 11,976 AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.97 million and a P/E ratio of 50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $26.17.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.