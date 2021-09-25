Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 466 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of PACW opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

