Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $231,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,747,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 723,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

