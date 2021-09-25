Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

