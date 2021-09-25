Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.100-$7.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

