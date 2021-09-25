Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.100-$7.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

TNL stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

