Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a PE ratio of 577.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,114 shares of company stock worth $3,167,120. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Travelzoo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Travelzoo by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

