Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $145.93

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.93 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 139.25 ($1.82). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 22,696 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.62 million and a P/E ratio of 33.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

