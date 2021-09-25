Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,242,967 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.25% of Trimble worth $256,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of TRMB opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

