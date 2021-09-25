Trinseo S.A. (TSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Trinseo has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trinseo to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSE. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

