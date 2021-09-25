TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Lifted to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $16.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.50.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPVG. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 356,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.