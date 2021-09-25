TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Trading Up 0.2%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.34. 2,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42.

