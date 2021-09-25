Truist Securiti Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $43.73 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

