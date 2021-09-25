Truist Securities Increases Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $80.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.85.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,294,000 after buying an additional 105,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,155,000 after purchasing an additional 254,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.