Truist Securities Upgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to “Buy”

Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,518 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,644,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,072,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

